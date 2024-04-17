TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

TRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $952,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 152,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.10. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 158.41 and a quick ratio of 158.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.80%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

