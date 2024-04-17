MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.46.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MLTX stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $64.98.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
