Short Interest in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Declines By 11.0%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,809,900 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 3,156,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ACDSF opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

