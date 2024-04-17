Short Interest in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Declines By 11.0%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,809,900 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 3,156,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance
Shares of ACDSF opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
