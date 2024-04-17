Short Interest in ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Grows By 8.5%

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,861,200 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 3,559,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
ALPEK Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALPKF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. ALPEK has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.20.
ALPEK Company Profile
