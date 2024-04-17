Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Issued By Zacks Research

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.39. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $17.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.67.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $152.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.25. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

