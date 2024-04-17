Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Lifted by Analyst

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIGI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9 %

SIGI stock opened at $101.88 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $91.99 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

