Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Reduced by Analyst

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $57.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $73.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,810,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at about $904,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 176,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 137,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Boston Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

