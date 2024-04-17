Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $956.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.30%.
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
