Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $956.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after acquiring an additional 176,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,117,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,081,000 after buying an additional 547,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 198,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after buying an additional 172,670 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,749,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

