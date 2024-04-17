First Western Financial (MYFW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect First Western Financial to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). First Western Financial had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $130.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded First Western Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Western Financial

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 42,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $695,915.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,266,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 126,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Articles

