Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

KTCC stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Key Tronic by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Key Tronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

