Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
KTCC stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.04.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
