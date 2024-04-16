NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Decreased by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,013,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,069. The company has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

