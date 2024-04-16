Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $7.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $743.23. 1,067,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $762.68 and its 200 day moving average is $655.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $367.35 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

