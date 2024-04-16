Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 743,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,049.0 days.
Denka Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF remained flat at $17.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. Denka has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $17.75.
Denka Company Profile
