Signet Financial Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 378,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 230,352 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. 8,067,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

