Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $506.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,919. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

