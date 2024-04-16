Wealth Alliance Reduces Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IEV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.47. 303,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

