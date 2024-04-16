Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.7% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,157,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,127. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

