Hellenic Dynamics (LON:HELD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Hellenic Dynamics Plc (LON:HELD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 2965567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).
Hellenic Dynamics Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.43.
About Hellenic Dynamics
Hellenic Dynamics Plc engages in the cultivation and supply of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dominant strains of medical cannabis flowers in Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
