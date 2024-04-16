24,751 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Bought by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,193,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after buying an additional 2,233,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KYN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 548,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,199. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

