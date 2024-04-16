Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $55.90. 3,008,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,108. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

