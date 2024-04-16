Insider Buying: Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Insider Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) insider Mal Patel purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,148 ($2,673.97).

MRCH stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 535 ($6.66). 234,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,863. Merchants Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 476 ($5.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588 ($7.32). The stock has a market cap of £786.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,153.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 526.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 526.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is currently 21,538.46%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

