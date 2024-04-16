Williams Trading Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Williams Trading in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00. Williams Trading’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. Barclays initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.09.

Get Crocs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CROX

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Crocs by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $17,646,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Crocs by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.