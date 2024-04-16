Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.16

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

