Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,669. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

