Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up 1.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $31,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,153.27.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.0 %

TDG traded up $11.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,219.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,157. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $741.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,248.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,186.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,038.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,087 shares of company stock valued at $53,979,458. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

