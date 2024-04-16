Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 453,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,165. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

