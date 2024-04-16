Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

