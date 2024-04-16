Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 205.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

