Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,420,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 69,355 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after acquiring an additional 567,914 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 82,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

