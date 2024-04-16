Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 8,191 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,968 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. 3,970,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,967,320. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

