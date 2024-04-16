Saybrook Capital NC Has $21.40 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Saybrook Capital NC lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 5.9% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC owned 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $21,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $424.98. The company had a trading volume of 29,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.96 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.25 and its 200-day moving average is $456.24.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

