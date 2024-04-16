Keel Point LLC Sells 380 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $507.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $434.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

