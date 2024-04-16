DGS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Celestica comprises 0.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Celestica worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $67,832,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 39,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $51.12.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. Research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

