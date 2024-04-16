Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Stellantis comprises approximately 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after buying an additional 185,487 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,235,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE STLA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,201. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

