DGS Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Unum Group accounts for 0.6% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 408,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,921. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

