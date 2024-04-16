SFI Advisors LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

SFI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises 3.5% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

FDIS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $82.82.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

