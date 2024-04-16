TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.35

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 294748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.72.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 258.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 389,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 28.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 102,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in TELUS by 39.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in TELUS by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 23,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in TELUS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,841,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,487,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

