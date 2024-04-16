Bitcoiva Price Tops $7.94 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $7.94 or 0.00012795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $127.41 million and approximately $930,586.08 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,056.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.39 or 0.00764450 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00038739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00104707 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 7.91185053 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $748,344.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.