Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,325. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

