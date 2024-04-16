Prosperitas Financial LLC Sells 14,333 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Prosperitas Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 401,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,735. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

