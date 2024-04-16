Prosperitas Financial LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 145.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,483 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MA traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $460.50. The company had a trading volume of 500,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.87 and its 200-day moving average is $432.58.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

