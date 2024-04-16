Lunt Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Davis Select International ETF worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 175,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1,812.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 173,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DINT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. 2,568 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79.

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

