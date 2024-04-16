Keel Point LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $166.93 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

