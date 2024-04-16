Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.26

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 153547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTLO

Portillo’s Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $920.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.95 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth about $47,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $22,032,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 2,309.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,346,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after buying an additional 1,290,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 521.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after buying an additional 882,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,866,000 after buying an additional 752,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.