Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,034,900 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 3,455,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Trading Down 3.6 %
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kelt Exploration
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What are earnings reports?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- ASML’s Earnings Could Bring The Stock to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.