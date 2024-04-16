Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in March

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,600 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 413,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance

Lifestyle Communities stock remained flat at C$12.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.87. Lifestyle Communities has a 12 month low of C$11.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.15.

Get Lifestyle Communities alerts:

About Lifestyle Communities

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.