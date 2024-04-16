Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in March

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,600 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 413,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance
Lifestyle Communities stock remained flat at C$12.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.87. Lifestyle Communities has a 12 month low of C$11.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.15.
About Lifestyle Communities
