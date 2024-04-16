Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.3 days.

Keyence Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KYCCF traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $415.00. 1,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898. Keyence has a 52 week low of $341.00 and a 52 week high of $525.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.10.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

