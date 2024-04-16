Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.3 days.
Keyence Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KYCCF traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $415.00. 1,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898. Keyence has a 52 week low of $341.00 and a 52 week high of $525.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.10.
Keyence Company Profile
