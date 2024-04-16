Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KTWIY remained flat at C$80.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176. Kurita Water Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$57.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.10.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

