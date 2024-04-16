Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KTWIY remained flat at C$80.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176. Kurita Water Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$57.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.10.
Kurita Water Industries Company Profile
