Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 2,822 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 1.1 %

F&G Annuities & Life stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. 9,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,638. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is currently -175.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FG shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.