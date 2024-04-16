Lunt Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,122 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,122 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,788,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. TNF LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 349,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,241. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

